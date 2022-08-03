Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $37.05 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $5.04 billion and $1.72 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $37.05 or 0.00158727 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,149,636 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

