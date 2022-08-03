Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Evaxion Biotech A/S to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Evaxion Biotech A/S to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

