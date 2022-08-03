Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 19,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $6.22.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ever-Glory International Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

