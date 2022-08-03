EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after purchasing an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 58,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,163,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

