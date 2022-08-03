Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Major Shareholder Sells $345,280.00 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $345,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,437,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,772,018.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

EOLS traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 72,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,800. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $535.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.15. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Evolus’s revenue was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evolus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Evolus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 36.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

