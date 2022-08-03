Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 22,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 482,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. Evolus’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 55,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $754,578.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 55,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $754,578.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,305. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Evolus by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. 36.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

