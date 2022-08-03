Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Raymond James

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.55.

Shares of EXAS opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $110.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

