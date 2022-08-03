Exeedme Price Tops $0.0725 (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $217,418.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00624882 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00035383 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

