Exeedme (XED) Market Cap Achieves $6.16 Million

Exeedme (XED) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.0726 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and $245,810.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00614828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034798 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exeedme

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.