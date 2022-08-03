EXMO Coin (EXM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $41,470.00

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. EXMO Coin has a market cap of $2.02 million and $41,470.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official.

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

