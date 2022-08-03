Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Down 22.2% in July

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,100 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 585,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

EXTN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 220,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,896. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Exterran ( NYSE:EXTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The firm had revenue of $191.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.05 million. Analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Exterran by 691.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $1,715,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

