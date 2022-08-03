Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.50

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.57 ($0.09). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.09), with a volume of 48,931 shares changing hands.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £79.37 million and a P/E ratio of -25.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.46.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

