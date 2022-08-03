Fantom (FTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $900.87 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Fantom has a market capitalization of $900.87 million and $283.17 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,116.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00127528 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.