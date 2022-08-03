Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,200 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 942,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.7 days.

Fibra Terrafina Price Performance

CBAOF opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Fibra Terrafina has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Fibra Terrafina from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

