Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.1 %

FIS stock opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

