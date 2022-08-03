First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Business Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

First Business Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $32.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $279.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.75. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $35.92.

First Business Financial Services Cuts Dividend

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $30.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.15 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 29.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

