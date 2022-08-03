First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of FCAP opened at $30.03 on Monday. First Capital has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81.
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
