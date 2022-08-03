First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FCF has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.01. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 542.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 326,622 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

