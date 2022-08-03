First Interstate Bank Acquires New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $333.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.60 and a 200 day moving average of $365.49. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

