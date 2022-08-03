First Interstate Bank Sells 581 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $222.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

