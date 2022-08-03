First Interstate Bank Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

