First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 598 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,516. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $85.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.46.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.