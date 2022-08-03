FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.60 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.85-$16.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLT. Truist Financial cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.79. The stock had a trading volume of 354,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,299. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.00. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $282.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after buying an additional 111,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,855,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 546.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 37,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

