Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

FLXS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,183. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About Flexsteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

See Also

