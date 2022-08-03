Franchise Group (FRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Franchise Group to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Franchise Group has set its FY22 guidance at approx $5.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franchise Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.61. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,864,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

