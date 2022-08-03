Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

FELE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.75.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE opened at $89.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at $929,085.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,417. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,279,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,799,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,989 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,291,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Franklin Electric by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 66,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.