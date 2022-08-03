freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.00

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on freenet to €27.50 ($28.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded freenet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on freenet from €30.00 ($30.93) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on freenet from €27.00 ($27.84) to €27.50 ($28.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, freenet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

freenet Company Profile

freenet ( OTCMKTS:FRTAF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter. freenet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that freenet AG will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.