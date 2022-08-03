Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JMP Securities

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JMP Securities from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 903 shares in the company, valued at $12,939.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 903 shares in the company, valued at $12,939.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $19,278,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth about $5,252,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Freshworks by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 100,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.