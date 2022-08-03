Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Lowered to GBX 560 at Citigroup

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 620 ($7.60) to GBX 560 ($6.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.19) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.40) to GBX 1,225 ($15.01) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 969.29 ($11.88).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 682 ($8.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 739.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 738.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.48) and a one year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.22). The company has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,451.06.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.