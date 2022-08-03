Frontdoor (FTDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Frontdoor to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Frontdoor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTDR opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Frontdoor news, Director William C. Cobb purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anna C. Catalano purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 31.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 576,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 137,911 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $647,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 135.0% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 575.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. Truist Financial lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

