Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 139,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,693,086 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $8.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YMM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of -1.16.

Institutional Trading of Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Further Reading

