Function X (FX) Market Cap Achieves $120.72 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $120.72 million and approximately $666,175.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,110.89 or 0.99973625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00045333 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00028514 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

