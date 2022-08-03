Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 98,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,955,482 shares.The stock last traded at $40.93 and had previously closed at $41.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTU. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Futu by 22.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Futu by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Futu

(Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.