FY2022 Earnings Estimate for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Issued By Oppenheimer

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for NCR in a report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NCR Stock Performance

Shares of NCR stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.53. NCR has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 32.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NCR by 4.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

(Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.