FY2022 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Cut by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $31.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

