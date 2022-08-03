FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share.

AGI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.71. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of -23.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$279,000.

About Alamos Gold

See Also

