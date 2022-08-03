FY2023 EPS Estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a report released on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the mining company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DPM. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Dundee Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.06.

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.53 and a 12 month high of C$9.65.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

