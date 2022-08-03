FY2023 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $38.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $37.40. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.96 per share.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.31 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of GPI opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $145.72 and a 12-month high of $212.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $3,378,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.90%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.