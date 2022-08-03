Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,826,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 2,289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 628.0 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of GXYEF remained flat at $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.60.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
