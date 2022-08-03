Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,826,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 2,289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 628.0 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of GXYEF remained flat at $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

