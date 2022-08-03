GAM Holding AG Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,727,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,864,000 after buying an additional 455,108 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,754,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,029,000 after buying an additional 914,384 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,105,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,100,000 after buying an additional 2,608,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,555,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,926,000 after buying an additional 419,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,727,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,961,000 after buying an additional 153,585 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.56. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

