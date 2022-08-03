GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 50,192 Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mandiant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Mandiant by 4.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNDT stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Mandiant, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mandiant Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

