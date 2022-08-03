GAM Holding AG Makes New Investment in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.
GitLab Stock Performance
GTLB stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
