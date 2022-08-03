GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.24% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRSG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 84,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FRSG opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.