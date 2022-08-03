GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 4.4% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.49. 43,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 15,521,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $533,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

