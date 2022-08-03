Gartner (NYSE:IT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.85- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.26. 605,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day moving average of $271.67. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a maintains rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,045 shares of company stock worth $524,584. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.