Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.85- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.26. 605,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,196. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Bank of America raised Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a maintains rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,045 shares of company stock worth $524,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Gartner by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Gartner by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

