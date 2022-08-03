GB Sciences (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. GB Sciences shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 210,398 shares changing hands.
GB Sciences Stock Down 3.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
GB Sciences Company Profile
GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.
