Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of GELYY stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 25,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.