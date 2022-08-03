General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics comprises 1.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $484,878,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,036,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $39,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $225.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

