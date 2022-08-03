General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Pzena Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,051,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 3.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,011,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $74.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.